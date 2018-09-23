Thidiela, Pitso take Boob of Week gong

A number of abhorrent and rather disgusting incidents hit South African football this week, chief among them Black Leopards boss David Thidiela's unsavoury verbal claptrap, attacking referee Victor Hlungwani, apparently because he is Tsonga and the soccer boss is Venda.

The rant came in the aftermath of his side Lidoda Duvha's 1-0 loss to Bloemfontein Celtic in their home match at Thohoyandou Stadium last Sunday.

Thidiela was livid and vented his spleen on Hlungwani, the handler of the match. He resorted to using the tribal card while defaming and questioning the match official's integrity in the process.

Using the tribal card to put your point across is dangerous. It can lead to unforeseen consequences such as tribal or ethnic battles of enormous proportions. We've seen it happen in many African countries such as Rwanda, Burundi and Kenya, if not nipped in the bud.

Scores have perished because of such tribalistic propensities by leaders.

Some might argue that these contraventions are of little consequence, but hell no!

Both Thidiela and Hlungwani originate from Limpopo, a province beset by brewing ethnic intolerance between Venda and Tsonga people in the Vuwani area.

For Thidiela to imply that Hlungwane pulled his team under because the referee is a "Shangaan", a derogatory name for a Tsonga person, and he is Venda, should be castigated because it is deplorable.