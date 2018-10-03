Sun shines bright for Kasi Shade

It takes guts to quit a lucrative job at an academic institution to face an uncertain future in the world of entrepreneurship.

But that is exactly what Sello Modikoane did in 2011 when he resigned as a librarian at the Wits University School of Accounting seven years ago.

Today, Modikoane is the proud owner of a prospering business that manufactures, supplies, installs and repairs a variety of high-quality awnings, shades and car ports.

"It all started when my wife [Nthabiseng] had a problem with rain water getting into the kitchen door and coming into the house and damaging furniture," explains Modikoane.

"I'm a librarian by profession, so I did some research. I came with the solution of awnings."

Basically an awning is a sheet of canvas or material like hardened plastic, stretched on a frame and used to keep the sun or rain off a window or doorway.