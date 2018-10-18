Malinga tells it all with exotic flowers

With her high-end, luxury floral brand Blaque Petals, Ann Malinga ensures her exotic flowers are a medium for her clients to express their love, affection and appreciation.

Blaque Petals is an online florist, specialising in luxury floral design and styling. She also does weddings, funerals, studio flowers, gifting, events and corporate functions.

Founded two years ago, Malinga says despite the challenges the business faces at the moment, she is steadily building an empire and enlightening South Africans on how to use flowers to convey messages.

The widow of the late iconic and legendary musician Robbie Malinga says she established the business in 2015 because of her love for flowers but started working the following year.

"I worked for a number of corporate companies before, in IT, promotions and marketing research. In 2001 I left the corporate world to look after my son, Robbie Malinga Jnr, to become a hands-on mom as my husband was travelling a lot," explains the mother of two. The other child is a three-year-old daughter.

"I didn't go back to work. That's when I realised I have to start my own thing. I used my savings for the start-up, using hired taxis for deliveries. From time immemorial, flowers have been used to express love, flowers and gifts go hand in hand.

"I decided to come up with something new, something different using boxes and Perspex containers. Marketing the brand has been a challenge but I'm happy to say the majority of my clients are black people.