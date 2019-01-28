Soccer boss faces expensive divorce

A soccer boss accused of "abusive behaviour" faces the risk of losing half of his PSL club and lucrative business after his wife filed for divorce.

As part of her divorce settlement demands, the woman has also slapped the business tycoon with a steep maintenance for at least five years following the divorce.

In her affidavit, filed at the South Gauteng High Court, the woman sought papgeld of R15,000 a month for each of their four children; R40,000 a month for lifelong spousal maintenance or for "rehabilitative maintenance" for the first five years following the divorce.

Over and above that, the wife asked the court to compel her husband to take care of all medical expenses as well as educational needs for their children until they each completed their university studies.

According to the court documents, the couple had been married for over twelve years.

The woman also claimed that her hubby was abusive, and that he had a pattern of degrading and humiliating attitude towards her.

"The defendant was emotionally, psychologically, mentally and physically abusive towards the plaintiff.

"The husband was an absent husband and/or father, ostensibly working long hours away from [his] erstwhile matrimonial home," she said in her court papers.

Furthermore, the wife asked the court that a liquidator be appointed to deal with their joint estate that includes a house in Joburg.

In a bizarre prayer (something you ask the court to grant), the wife said in her affidavit that she and her husband should spend 12 hours each on each of their children's birthdays while they will equally share spending time with their offspring during school holidays.