Soccer boss faces expensive divorce
A soccer boss accused of "abusive behaviour" faces the risk of losing half of his PSL club and lucrative business after his wife filed for divorce.
As part of her divorce settlement demands, the woman has also slapped the business tycoon with a steep maintenance for at least five years following the divorce.
In her affidavit, filed at the South Gauteng High Court, the woman sought papgeld of R15,000 a month for each of their four children; R40,000 a month for lifelong spousal maintenance or for "rehabilitative maintenance" for the first five years following the divorce.
Over and above that, the wife asked the court to compel her husband to take care of all medical expenses as well as educational needs for their children until they each completed their university studies.
According to the court documents, the couple had been married for over twelve years.
The woman also claimed that her hubby was abusive, and that he had a pattern of degrading and humiliating attitude towards her.
"The defendant was emotionally, psychologically, mentally and physically abusive towards the plaintiff.
"The husband was an absent husband and/or father, ostensibly working long hours away from [his] erstwhile matrimonial home," she said in her court papers.
Furthermore, the wife asked the court that a liquidator be appointed to deal with their joint estate that includes a house in Joburg.
In a bizarre prayer (something you ask the court to grant), the wife said in her affidavit that she and her husband should spend 12 hours each on each of their children's birthdays while they will equally share spending time with their offspring during school holidays.
The soccer boss confirmed that his marriage was on the rocks but accused his wife of cheating on him with another man. He told Sunday World that he was going to demand paternity tests for his children.
"I know she has an affair with another man. We must do DNA tests because I'm no longer sure that those children are my biological children.
"I need proof before committing myself that indeed those are my children. I don't trust her," he said.
He has also labelled his wife a "pathological liar", "drunkard", "cheat", "irresponsible" and "extravagant spender" who allegedly blew R343,000 in less than three months.
"She must take me to maintenance court as per the ruling from Randburg Magistrate's Court of the January 11 2019.
"I'm waiting for her to do that. She has been having an affair for years. She has been seeing this man even before I met her and I only found about that in June last year. I discovered a message in her phone. I respect that the matter is in court and let the law take its course," said the hubby.
The woman dismissed all allegations against her. "How do I cheat on a person when we aren't together anymore?"
Sunday World saw text messages between the warring parties in which they were bickering over primary school fees of R15,000 a month for two of their children.
"Since we are divorcing ... I don't have a reason to give you money. I'm nothing to you," said a message purportedly sent by the soccer boss to his wife.