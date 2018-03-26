Papgeld dad flees in chase for cash

CNBC Africa TV presenter Karabo Letlhatlha ran for his life when a TV crew and his baby mama cornered him about the maintenance for his six-year-old son.

The woman, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, wrote to DStv's new show on the Moja Love channel, No Excuses: Pay Your Papgeld, claiming that Letlhatlha was a deadbeat dad.

The lady, who works for a media company in Joburg, claimed that the TV presenter had failed to pay maintenance for three years despite his R40000-a-month salary.

What to do?

The shows producers lured Letlhatlha to a hotel in Sandton under the pretext that he was to be interviewed for a lucrative job as a business correspondent for a new radio station. The woman said they applied the tactic because Letlhatlha was full of tricks and would play hide-and-seek whenever he was reminded of his responsibilities as a father. She said he ran for his life when he realised that there was no job interview and that he was facing a confrontation about papgeld instead.

Sunday World understands that construction workers were in stitches as they saw two men in suits running, including the show's presenter, Moss Makwati, with the TV crew not far behind.

"The workers even asked us who had not paid maintenance," said the woman.

She said Letlhatlha surrendered when he got tired.

"He then agreed to sit down to discuss the matter and he said he was not paying maintenance because I was refusing him access to his child."