Interactive maps, rich data & more on our 2021 local elections website

On November 1, South Africans will go to the polls for the local elections. In the meantime, you can easily double-check your voter's registration, find your voting station and explore the full voting history of your ward, town, city or province.

Our 2021 local elections website already brings the results of elections in 2019, 2016, 2014, 2011 and 2009 to life with interactive maps and displays, using information sourced from the Electoral Commission of SA.

Using the map, you can zoom in on a province, town or city, or voting district, and each view will deliver an information panel with the past voting results – national or local – for the election year you selected.

There is also a button to show a list of our latest political news stories.