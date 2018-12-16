News

Mayhem as Papgeld TV crew gate-crashes nuptials

By AUBREY MOTHOMBENI - 16 December 2018 - 10:01

Producers, camera crew and a presenter of new hard-hitting DStv reality show, No Excuse Pay Papgeld, were allegedly assaulted by aunties and relatives of a groom they confronted at his wedding for allegedly failing to pay papgeld.

The drama allegedly happened in Germiston last Saturday after the crew of the feared Moja Love channel show attempted to get answers from the groom.

The show's presenter Moss Makwati and his camera crew are believed to have sustained injuries following the incident.

TO READ MORE ON THIS STORY GET A COPY OF TODAY'S SUNDAY WORLD

