It's a papgeld song and dance for Mdu
Kwaito legend Mdu Masilela is causing a song and dance for his baby mama since their break-up in October.
He's hit a sour note for allegedly failing to contribute maintenance to the upkeep of his one-year-old love child with Sibahle Dlamini.
Dlamini told Sunday World that she tried to reach out to Masilela for child support but he "blatantly refused to support the child. He offered to pay me R2000 on condition that I drop the assault charges against him. I refused.
"Mdu has a restraining order against me. I respect it. I have honoured the restraining order but my child needs to eat, needs to have clothes and also needs to have a nanny because I work.
"Now I have to do all that by myself," said Dlamini.
Dlamini said that in an attempt to honour the restraining order that bars her from contacting Masilela, she wrote an e-mail to Masilela's attorney, Claudia Bragazzi, with a list of the things that her son needs.
In the e-mail seen by Sunday World, Dlamini stated: "Hi, the child needs nappies [box], Novalac 3 [4], baby wipes, baby powder, Nestum 3, vests, pants, winter hoodies and socks. He also needs to go to [the doctor] for his 12-months check-up."
Masilela's attorney responded: "Dear Madam, We refer to the above matter and the e-mail dated the 28th of February 2018.
"We have been instructed by our client that he is not amenable to purchase any of the items as set out in your list."
Dlamini said that in their fights, Masilela has declared many times that he would not financially maintain the child.
"Every time we had a disagreement he would threaten me with no maintenance. I have not been contacting him or his wife. Our child has needs. Apart from whatever differences we had, our child still needs food, still needs milk and I'm struggling to do all of it alone," said Dlamini.
Sunday World contacted Masilela telephonically and also sent him WhatsApp and SMS messages without luck.
Sunday World also sent an e-mail to Masilela's attorney but got no feedback.
Mdu's wife, baby-mama headline dramas
Mdu Masilela has been in the news recently for all the wrong reasons. Here are a few headlines involving the veteran kwaito star:
24 July 2017
The legend faced a charge of attempted murder after allegedly pulling a gun on his wife Sarah and firing into the air after she caught him on the phone with baby mama, Sibahle Dlamini (pictured).
24 October 2017
Masilela was accused of assaulting Dlamini on his property in Lyndhurst after an argument. She opened a case of assault at Sandringham police station and Masilela was arrested.
25 October 2017
Masilela appeared at Hillbrow Magistrate's Court and was granted R500 bail.
3 December 2017
Dlamini's family revealed that the kwaito star sent a delegation to KZN to pay lobola, but failed to produce a letter from his wife Sarah Masilela confirming that she agreed to accept Dlamini as the second wife.
17 January 2018
Masilela was allegedly caught red-handed by Dlamini with another woman at his property in Lyndhurst, north of Johannesburg. A fight broke out between his baby mama and SAA air hostess Dudu Nqakalatsane, resulting in both tearing each other's dresses. Sarahdefended her husband and disputed what happened, saying she was also there at the time. Dlamini and Nqakalatsane denied she was there.