It's a papgeld song and dance for Mdu

Kwaito legend Mdu Masilela is causing a song and dance for his baby mama since their break-up in October.

He's hit a sour note for allegedly failing to contribute maintenance to the upkeep of his one-year-old love child with Sibahle Dlamini.

Dlamini told Sunday World that she tried to reach out to Masilela for child support but he "blatantly refused to support the child. He offered to pay me R2000 on condition that I drop the assault charges against him. I refused.

"Mdu has a restraining order against me. I respect it. I have honoured the restraining order but my child needs to eat, needs to have clothes and also needs to have a nanny because I work.

"Now I have to do all that by myself," said Dlamini.