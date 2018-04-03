Baby mama sues high-flying executive over papgeld for baby daughter

Former Sentech CEO and now State Information Technology Agency (Sita) boss Setumo Mohapi is entangled in a child maintenance and breach of promise stew with the mother of his love child.

This comes after he was slapped with a R16000 per month papgeld demand by his baby mama and former colleague at broadcasting signal provider Sentech.

According to legal correspondence between the pair's attorneys, Mohapi made an offer of R7500 per month.

In an interview with Sunday World, the woman, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, said the drama was prompted by Mohapi's alleged refusal to take responsibility as a father for the 11-month-old baby.

She said the CEO, who holds a PhD degree in engineering, last saw his daughter on the day she was born in April last year.

"Afterwards he just disappeared after buying a car seat, a few toiletries and a stroller for the baby."

She claimed Mohapi had also ignored an e-mail she sent to him on January 28 in which she outlined all the child's expenses and asked him to make an offer to help pay for half of them.