'Mnisi pays too little for ill son'

A 27-year-old former Lockdown TV actress and the father of her child, transport department spokesperson Ishmael Mnisi, are embroiled in a papgeld fight currently in courts - for round two.

The actress took Mnisi to the Johannesburg family court to demand that the R3000 papgeld he was already ordered by the court to pay for their eight-year-old son be increased.

This is because her son is sick and she has since lost her job as a call centre agent while her acting gigs have dried up. She is unemployed and survives by selling hair pieces.

The heartbroken woman said her son needed constant medical attention as he suffered from various illnesses, including:

Neurofibromatosis disorder, a genetic disorder that causes tumours to form in the nervous system;

squamous cell carcinoma, a cancer caused by an uncontrolled growth of abnormal cells; and

attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).

The mother said her son often suffered from seizures and has to be rushed to hospital.

She alleges that Mnisi did not bother to come and see their son when he ended up in ICU for three days last month.

"I stay alone with my son and sometimes I leave him alone in the house because there is no one to take care of him; I need a nanny to look after him when I go out to hustle.

"He failed grade 1 twice because of his medical conditions. I was told he needs to go to a special school, but I don't have money to pay for his R52 000 annual fees at the school, buy stationery, school uniform, feed and clothe him," she said.