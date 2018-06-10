Baby mama after SK Khoza

A warrant of arrest has been issued for The Queen heart-throb actor Sthembiso "SK" Khoza.

The warrant for SK's arrest was issued by the Johannesburg Family Court last week.

This after SK, who plays Shaka in Mzansi Magic's popular soapie, failed to appear in court on May 24 for not paying maintenance to his baby mama for six months.

National Prosecuting Authority south Gauteng spokeswoman Phindi Mjonondwane confirmed that SK was a wanted man.

