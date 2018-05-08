Sun sets on Penny Lebyane's show - Presenter's card to e'tv 'blocked'

Penny Lebyane knew something was amiss when her access card was blocked, her make-up team absent and her wardrobe removed.

These are some of the signs, the seasoned broadcaster revealed, that preceded her being taken off Sunrise, the e.tv breakfast show, after three years.

Yesterday morning, viewers were surprised to see a new set and new presenters, including Tumelo Mothotoane and the reigning Miss SA, Adé van Heerden, hosting The Morning Show.

Lebyane told Sowetan that her contract negotiations were handled badly and accused the free-to-air channel of poor communication.

Lebyane said things changed when her three-year contract was extended in September, as it was in the middle of a financial year.

She was asked to carry on presenting until March 31 2018.

"In January I started hearing that they were looking for new presenters and I resigned myself to the fact that my contract would not be renewed."

She said she was called by the channel to say that they were restructuring and outsourcing the show.