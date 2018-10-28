News

Mtshali in papgeld drama with teen mom

By META MPHAHLELE - 28 October 2018 - 10:47
Lehlohonolo Mtshali of Orlando Pirates hasn't paid his son's maintenance since March.
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

Orlando Pirates defender Lehlohonolo Mtshali is embroiled in an off-the-field papgeld match with his grade 11 baby mama.

The baby mama, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has accused Mtshali of failing to pay maintenance for his one-year-old son he allegedly fathered in a one-night stand with her. The defender, is accused of neglecting his son since March.

The girl, who says she was never a one-night stand, says she and Mtshali had been dating since she was 15, but the relationship soured when she fell pregnant.

