'May we never see brutal killings of people living with albinism again'

Mbongeni Zulu, also living with albinism, said he was very disturbed by the case in the beginning

Organisations representing people living with albinism said they were not happy that the sentences handed to the three men that killed the Shabane cousins, from Hlalanikahle in Emalahleni, would run concurrently.



Tryphina Nhlapo, founder of Melokuhle Foundation for People Living with Albinism, said: “These killers are still young and might just do 25 years and get out.”..