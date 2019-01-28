Limpopo love triangle pastor in court

A Limpopo pastor and another man appeared in a local magistrate's court on Friday for allegedly trying to burn the man of the cloth's love rival.

Pastor Peter Mongadi, 37, of the True Nation Apostolic Ministry and his accomplice, Oupa Mapoulo, are accused of kidnapping an ANC ward councillor in the Polokwane City Municipality from his girlfriend's home.

They allegedly locked him inside his car before setting it alight in 2016.

The case was provisionally withdrawn against the accused after the state was not ready with the trial.

But in November, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) ordered the charges to be reinstated.

The man who was attacked, Steven Mashabela, welcomed the latest development.

"I fought tirelessly for this case to be reinstated... I had to write to the NPA to look into the matter and I'm glad they did because I have overwhelming evidence that my ex-girlfriend and the pastor wanted me dead," he said.

Mashabela said he had learnt of the romantic relationship between the pastor and his girlfriend of six years just before the arrest, but never thought he could be a suspect.

"When the two men opened the room where my girlfriend was renting, what was worrying is that they didn't force the door open, they had a key.

"They kidnapped both of us and drove in my blue VW Polo.

"Along the way they dropped my girlfriend in a secluded area in Seshego. They then drove further with my hands tied from the back. I was seated in the back seat."

Mashabela said the pair stopped the car at GaChuene village outside Polokwane. "When we arrived at the village, the two men poured petrol, locked the door and set it alight.