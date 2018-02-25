News

Top legal eagle flagged for papgeld

By Ngwako Malatji and Mabuti Kali - 25 February 2018 - 11:17
Lawyer Ike Motloung faces huge school fees bill. / Antonio Muchave
Popular celebrity lawyer Ike Motloung is embroiled in a papgeld matter for allegedly failing to pay school fees for his 17-year-old daughter.

Motloung and his baby mama, who is also an advocate, will face off at the Johannesburg Family Court tomorrow where she will plead with the court to issue a court order to force him to pay R140000 school fees for their daughter.

The baby mama, who cannot be named to protect the identity of the child, confirmed she took Motloung to court but declined to comment further.

"No comment, he is my daughter's father and we love and respect him," she said.

