'Struggling' The Queen actress gets more for kid
A popular actress on Mzansi Magic's drama series The Queen has emerged victorious against the father of her child in a papgeld drama that played out in the Randburg Magistrate's Court.
The sassy actress, who cannot be named to protect the identity of the child, secured a court order which forced the father to pay R4500 a month in maintenance for their five-year-old child. She had initially wanted R4800.
The father was paying less than the amount she wanted per month. Before she could take him to court, she pleaded with him to increase the papgeld to R4500 but he refused and said he would not be able to afford it as he didn't have a stable job.
The mother confirmed that she dragged the father of her child to court and that she was granted the order to force him to pay more.
She wouldn't say why she broke up with him
"All I can say is that things just didn't work out," she said.
The father of the child refused to comment.
"How do I know that you are a journalist?" he asked before hanging up.
Two sources, who are close to the Thespian, confirmed that she was granted a court order to force her baby daddy to cough up.
"She went to court and showed them proof that she was not earning enough to be able to maintain the child. In fact I have seen a letter from her agent Gaenor Artiste Management which says she gets paid R1687.50 net per call or per day at The Queen and that she gets an average of three calls a month. So clearly she makes just R5000 per month," said the deep throat.
Another mole confirmed the actress's struggle to make ends meet. The tipster said: "She had to pay a domestic worker, buy groceries and pay for the child's cr�che. She had no choice but to go that route and I'm glad because this magistrate came to the party."