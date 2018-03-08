'Struggling' The Queen actress gets more for kid

A popular actress on Mzansi Magic's drama series The Queen has emerged victorious against the father of her child in a papgeld drama that played out in the Randburg Magistrate's Court.

The sassy actress, who cannot be named to protect the identity of the child, secured a court order which forced the father to pay R4500 a month in maintenance for their five-year-old child. She had initially wanted R4800.

The father was paying less than the amount she wanted per month. Before she could take him to court, she pleaded with him to increase the papgeld to R4500 but he refused and said he would not be able to afford it as he didn't have a stable job.

The mother confirmed that she dragged the father of her child to court and that she was granted the order to force him to pay more.