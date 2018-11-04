News

Spurned Arthur wants R1.5m

By NGWAKO MALATJI - 04 November 2018 - 10:24
Arthur Mafokate has accused packaging company Nampak of breach of contract.
Image: Veli Nhlapo

Kwaito king Arthur Mafokate is demanding a whopping R1,5m from packaging company Nampak for breach of contract.

Mafokate's company, Roadshow Marketing, signed an agreement with Nampak subsidiary Bevcan three years ago to organise activations called Can Do! Turn Up Tours for the multinational.

But earlier this year, the multimillion rand contract was taken away from Mafokate and awarded to TV producer Mandla "Mandla N" Ngcongwane's company, Black Brain Pictures.

