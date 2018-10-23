Punch Masenamela in risk of losing house

Veteran defender Punch Masenamela is being red carded by mortgage company Changing Tides for allegedly fouling them on his monthly bond repayments for his house.

Changing Tides, a subsidiary of SA Home Loans, has applied for a default judgment against Masenamela at the South Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg to attach his Brakpan, East Rand house after he allegedly failed to keep up with its monthly repayment.

According to court papers seen by Sunday World, SA Home Loans granted Masenamela more than R1.2m to purchase a 538 square-metre house in Sonneveld, Brakpan in November 2011.

The former Kaizer Chiefs left-back was supposed to pay R15 923 per month.

But the 32-year-old player, who also turned out for Mamelodi Sundowns, Polokwane City and Baroka, allegedly defaulted on his instalments and was over 15 months in arrears when the company took him to court earlier this year.

The player ignored the company's repeated requests to clear his arrears, according to court documents.

He also allegedly ignored summons sent to him to settle the arrears. This forced the company to apply for an order to attach the property.