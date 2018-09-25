Capture claim rocks Samro

Gabi Le Roux, who produced Mandoza's hit song Nkalakatha, has labelled some musicians and Arthur Mafokate's former record label manager Brian Mokoena as a Gupta-linked syndicate out to capture the Southern African Music Rights Organisation (Samro).

Le Roux, who is a Samro board member, fired the broadside at the musicians after accusing them of wanting to use the forensic report that implicated the organisation's bosses in malfeasance and poor governance, to topple the board.

In a message seen by Sunday World, Le Roux also branded the musicians as "rogues" in a WhatsApp group message, saying they were linked to expelled SABC COO Hlaudi Motsoeneng and a former cabinet member (name withheld).

He said they also wanted to use the report by auditing firm Sekela Xabiso to topple the Moshito Music Conference & Exhibition board and other industry structures.

"I am sorry to tell you that our music industry is now under siege from a small group of individuals [all with ties to Hlaudi and the former minister] who want to use the Dubai forensic report to topple the Samro board, Moshito board and all other structures, insert themselves, so capturing the South African music industry.