Cops hunt ex-SA ambassador to Iran

Former South African ambassador to Iran Yusuf "Jojo" Saloojee is wanted by the police for allegedly taking a R1.4 million bribe.

Sunday World can reveal that the Hawks have obtained a warrant of arrest for Saloojee for his role in the MTN bribery scandal that allegedly happened in Iran in 2006.

If arrested, Saloojee is expected to appear in the Johannesburg Specialised Commercial Crimes Court to face charges of money laundering, fraud and two counts of corruption.

Saloojee could not be reached for comment at the time of publication as he was believed to be out of the country.

Hawks spokesperson Hangwani Mulaudzi said: "We can confirm that we conducted a search and seizure warrant. As for the charge sheet, we can't comment on that."

Felleng Sekha, MTN Group head of regulatory affairs, said the company would not comment on the latest developments.

According to a police officer who has seen the charge sheet, Saloojee allegedly received a R1.4m bribe from MTN in 2007 for having facilitated the reversal or cancellation of a cellphone operating licence awarded to Turkish mobile company Turkecell by Iran.