ANCYL up in arms over 'meddling' Magashule

A war has allegedly broken out between the ANC Youth League and three ANC heavyweights over the league's forthcoming elective conference.

Two senior ANC members, who didn't want to be named, alleged that ANCYL secretary-general Njabulo Nzuza has approached ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule and complained about his alleged interference in its preparations for the conference, billed to take place in October.

Nzuza has also whined about the alleged meddling of ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe and national executive committee (NEC) member and former youth league deputy president Ronald Lamola.

It is understood that Nzuza formally asked Magashule, Mabe and Lamola to butt out of the youth league's affairs.

"In that meeting, Magashule denied that he was interfering in the league's affairs. He promised to convene a meeting on Saturday [yesterday] where they could ventilate the matter and put it to bed," said one ANC member.

