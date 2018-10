Mamelodi Sundowns midfield dynamo Andile Jali is facing possible expulsion from the club if he doesn't go to rehab to red card alcohol.

Sunday World can reveal that Jali's football career at the Brazilians is hanging by a thin thread after he allegedly failed three pre-training breathalyser tests at the club's headquarters in Chloorkop since he joined the team this season.

