HHP's drug addiction laid bare as wife tries to stop rapper's burial

She further said the rapper's addiction and depression also took its toll on their marriage, stating that he acted irrationally and aggressively towards her whenever he was under the influence of cocaine and CAT.

Unpacking the last throes of their relationship, Sengadi also exposed HHP as a cheat, claiming that she caught him live on one of their video calls with another woman in his bed while in Botswana, where he had gone to perform.

She claimed the incident happened in March while she was on holiday in Malaysia with a family member.

She said the rapper did not even bother to hide the other woman as he appeared to be high and could not answer her questions about her identity.

While she said Robert Tsambo, HHP's father, did not recognise her as their makoti, she insisted that she was the rightful one.

She said HHP's family paid R35000 of the R45000 lobola into her mother's bank account in February 2016.

Sengadi added that they lived as husband and wife at HHP's house despite the outstanding lobola.

Sengadi said that in a heated argument last Tuesday, Robert told her he did not acknowledge her as his daughter-in-law and that she was not allowed to arrange, participate in, or have any knowledge of, the funeral arrangements of the deceased.