ANC man wants court to reject claim he's kingpin

Limpopo ANC provincial treasurer Danny Msiza has applied for a declaratory order to set certain parts of the VBS report aside.

Titled The Great Bank Heist, the report, which was compiled by advocate Terry Motau SC for the Reserve Bank, implicated Msiza as a so-called kingpin who allgedly used his political influence to make municipalities to invest in the bank.

Motau's report details how prominent individuals looted the bank of nearly R2bn. The report links Msiza to VBS through Limpopo businessman Kabelo Matsepe, who was paid over R30m in gratuitous payments by stating that he in fact worked for Msiza.

"It is clear Msiza intervened on numerous occasions when his political influence was required. I have little doubt that Matsepe, despite his self-importance and bluster, in fact works for Msiza," Motau's report states.

But in court papers filed on Friday at the high court in Pretoria, Msiza is hoping for the following remarks, among others, to be expunged from the report as he says they are false and defamatory to him: "During the course of further questioning on this topic, on 22 May 2018 and following the publication of a new report in the The Citizen on that date, Mukhodobwane testified the kingpin in the so-called "commission agent" scheme is the provincial treasurer of the African National Congress (the ANC) in Limpopo Danny Msiza ("Msiza").