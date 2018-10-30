ANC man wants court to reject claim he's kingpin
Limpopo ANC provincial treasurer Danny Msiza has applied for a declaratory order to set certain parts of the VBS report aside.
Titled The Great Bank Heist, the report, which was compiled by advocate Terry Motau SC for the Reserve Bank, implicated Msiza as a so-called kingpin who allgedly used his political influence to make municipalities to invest in the bank.
Motau's report details how prominent individuals looted the bank of nearly R2bn. The report links Msiza to VBS through Limpopo businessman Kabelo Matsepe, who was paid over R30m in gratuitous payments by stating that he in fact worked for Msiza.
"It is clear Msiza intervened on numerous occasions when his political influence was required. I have little doubt that Matsepe, despite his self-importance and bluster, in fact works for Msiza," Motau's report states.
But in court papers filed on Friday at the high court in Pretoria, Msiza is hoping for the following remarks, among others, to be expunged from the report as he says they are false and defamatory to him: "During the course of further questioning on this topic, on 22 May 2018 and following the publication of a new report in the The Citizen on that date, Mukhodobwane testified the kingpin in the so-called "commission agent" scheme is the provincial treasurer of the African National Congress (the ANC) in Limpopo Danny Msiza ("Msiza").
Mukhodobwane was extremely reluctant to disclose that name and he expressed fear about his personal safety as a result of making this disclosure."
Msiza argues that Motau incorrectly accepted Mukhodwabane's description of him as the kingpin, despite Matsepe's evidence that he (Matsepe) was introduced to VBS by the then Capricorn district municipality manager to investigate VBS's failure to to release funds that were deposited by the municipality into the bank.
Msiza said what was evident from Motau's report was that he did not introduce Matsepe to VBS and the municipalities nor instructed them to invest with VBS.
He said Motau's report further indicated that Matsepe was invited by [former VBS chairperson, Tshifhiwa] Matodzi to do consulting work for the bank where he would earn a commission calculated at 2% per year for each transaction.
"I can only imagine that the statements made in paragraph 80 of the report are but political posturing based on political brinkmanship and not facts," Msiza said.
He also wants Motau's remarks that there was a WhatsApp conversation which indicated that Matsepe worked for him to be set aside as he contends that they were based on communication between Matsepe and other people.
He also wants the allegation that he attended a VBS event at The Ranch hotel in Polokwane expunged from the report.