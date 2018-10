Deputy minister of telecommunications and postal services Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams's marriage to her husband Thato Abrahams has been tossed into the post box of troubled nuptials.

This after she discovered that Thato allegedly bonked ANC Youth League (ANCYL) national executive committee member Sizophila Mkhize in their house in Silverton, Pretoria, earlier this year.

TO READ MORE ON THIS STORY GET A COPY OF TODAY'S SUNDAY WORLD