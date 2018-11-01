Hit revives Vusi Nova's spirit

Come December, As'phelelanga by Vusi Nova will be an anthem to sooth the soul of anyone feeling incomplete.

Vusi Nova's new hit, which is a likely contender for the festive number one, trended on social media this week with fans posting hilarious memes of their losses inspired by the song.

As'phelelangawas officially released on August 17 and has been having a ripple effect on radio and social media. But on Wednesday the song took on an ever deeper meaning for the artist.

As news of Jabulani "HHP" Tsambo's untimely death was announced, Nova said he was dedicating the song to him and is performing it in his honour this weekend.

"I will be doing a remix of the song with hip-hop and maskandi artists. He's one of many artists we have lost this year - a fallen hero who suffered from depression," says Nova.

He never anticipated that the song, which is the last of his latest 12-track album, Manyan-nyan, would have such an impact on the people of Mzansi.

"The song was an

afterthought, the last on the album. I expected the first three to do this well."

In the space of a week it rocketed to number one on iTunes, YouTube and was number five on the top 100 songs on Radio Monitor.

Nova is no stranger to churning out hit songs. His claim to fame was the brilliant rendition of the Etta James track, I'd Rather Go Blind.

His love for singing developed as a child, listening to his gogo sing while sitting on her lap.

The 33-year-old from Brighton, Port Elizabeth, explained that his grandma raised him while his mom was busy trying to finish high school.