Winnie Ntshaba sought church blessings before taking witch role

While the US has the powerful witch in Angelina Jolie playing Maleficent, we have MaMngadi of the relatively new Mzansi Magic drama The Herd.

But unlike internationals who marvelled at Jolie's witch attire, witchcraft in SA is not something taken lightly.

In fact, Winnie Ntshaba, who gives a powerful performance in the Sunday night drama, says she had to seek church counsel before accepting the role as a witch who practices black magic.

"As a devout Christian, I approached my pastor and told him this is a huge opportunity for me, but I also don't want to enter the realm of darkness, as I know spirits and spells exist.

"I can't turn around later and say, 'I was joking'. The pastor advised me to pray and go ahead with the role, as it's work. He also said the church would cover me in prayer so I would be protected from any evil forces," says the passionate Ntshaba.

Having become a big name as Khethiwe on Generations in the 1990s, she took a break from major roles after the Generations debacle of actors striking for their rights and remuneration.

She also changed her surname from Modise to her maiden surname after her divorce in 2013.