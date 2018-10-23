Sebogodi's star keeps on shinning

Flamboyant TV and radio personality Somizi Mhlongo's endearing role as a young boy on stage in Circumstances at Atteridgeville Hall in the late 1970s is the fire of passion that fuelled veteran actor Seputla Sebogodi's illustrious acting career.

After the 2014 Generations saga that saw 16 of the SABC1 soapie's prolific stars axed, including Sebogodi who played the ruthless Kenneth Mashaba, many naysayers predicted his star to fade. But he has proven them wrong by reinventing himself countless times.

Sebogodi is once again proving he is a force to be reckoned with thanks to three new TV roles and a stage play.

In the play Flak My Son, currently running at the SA State Theatre in Pretoria until October 28, Sebogodi for the first time team up with his actor son Thapelo.

Sebogodi, 55, said the play tells a story of change of manhood over three generations. "The storyline is about three generations of men, I am the grandfather and Thapelo is my son, his son is late and I am trying to give him the advice that does not apply in his generation and he is losing his life while trying to follow my advice," he said.

The play uses fewer words and more gestures to stimulate dialogue in communities.

He said sharing a stage with his son was not much of a surprise because he realised his love for drama when he was still in primary school but was shocked to see him perform a comedy show at his high school.

"I did not want him to be in acting because I didn't want him to go through the challenges I also faced, he was good in cricket and soccer but there came a time when I had to accept that he is passionate about drama," he said.

Sebogodi made his debut last week on season two of The Imposter as Dali on Mzansi Magic. He also appears on SABC3 drama The Docket and SABC1 show Diamond City on Sunday.