Miya ensures pupils learn through recreation
Birthdays celebrations are better spent with close relatives and friends, but for TV presenter Melody Miya, his are spent putting a smile on someone else's face.
Miya, who holds a master's degree in sports management from the University of Johannesburg, said his unemployment status back in 2015 inspired him to take edutainment and motivation to primary schools around his hometown in Katlehong, Ekurhuleni, to celebrate his big day.
"I did not want to spend my birthdays alone, I wanted to use this special day to bring a smile to more faces. I wanted to help, though I had nothing myself.
"I wanted kids to enjoy education, so I formed a company which highly aims at providing edutainment at schools. We ensure that while they are learning they are entertained."
Miya developed an initiative called Conquer: Make It Happen to help keep the youth off the streets. "I felt the need to keep them active and enjoy the kind of childhood I had while growing up," he said.
He then started organising Conquer Games - a kind of gladiator and indigenous games. The 28-year-old held the fourth annual Conquer Games on Saturday at Hunter's Field Stadium in Katlehong, before celebrating his birthday on Monday.
He organised jumping castles, skipping ropes and other equipment to entertain children from the township.
Miya received sponsorship from black-owned information technology company Ulwembu Business Services.
Although he had started small, the Games had learners from seven primary schools in Katlehong participating.
"Since this is an annual event, we prepare for it all year round delivering motivational talks around schools, I really don't want them to end up unemployed, like I [once] was."