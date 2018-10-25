Miya ensures pupils learn through recreation

Birthdays celebrations are better spent with close relatives and friends, but for TV presenter Melody Miya, his are spent putting a smile on someone else's face.

Miya, who holds a master's degree in sports management from the University of Johannesburg, said his unemployment status back in 2015 inspired him to take edutainment and motivation to primary schools around his hometown in Katlehong, Ekurhuleni, to celebrate his big day.

"I did not want to spend my birthdays alone, I wanted to use this special day to bring a smile to more faces. I wanted to help, though I had nothing myself.

"I wanted kids to enjoy education, so I formed a company which highly aims at providing edutainment at schools. We ensure that while they are learning they are entertained."

Miya developed an initiative called Conquer: Make It Happen to help keep the youth off the streets. "I felt the need to keep them active and enjoy the kind of childhood I had while growing up," he said.