Doctoring cultural art into future

Legendary Esther Mahlangu is likely the most revered cultural artist of our time and has carried the Ndebele flag high all over the world for almost 40 years.

And now every SA citizen can own a piece of Esther Mahlangu's work, thanks to iconic Tiger brands: Albany as well as Tastic and even Freshpak - teaming up with the legendary gogo recently.

As part of the partnership with Tiger brands, Mahlangu, 82, shared her journey with pupils at the National School of the Arts in Braamfontein last week in order to leave a legacy which her parents left for her.

"Art can give you bread, can give you food [rice]. And there is no greater privilege than passing on my Ndebele tradition art that is so much a part of culture in South Africa, and which is why I want to build the isiNdebele Art School," said Mahlangu.

As she taught students, including aspiring Ndebele poet Nqobile Mahlangu, 16, and Lettie Mahlangu, 16, how to paint with chicken feathers - she regaled how she started painting at the age of 10.

"I want to emphasise that if you want to end up like me you have to stay true to your culture," she said.

She received an honorary degree at the University of Johannesburg earlier this year.