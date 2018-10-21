Community support makes King B cry

IdolsSA contestant Basimane Melato shed a tear when he saw pictures of people from his home in Kagiso, Krugersdorp, gathering at a local hall to support him during the competition.

Melato, aka King B, said he was pleasantly surprised when he saw the pictures on the internet of community members gathered at the Kagisanong Hall in the West Rand township to support him.

"Above all, I am humbled. I went on Facebook and saw pictures of my family, friends and community members celebrating my performance. My mom was happy to tell me about it when I asked.

"I literally cried and now I go to stage knowing that my community members have my back, I don't wish to disappoint them," he said.

The Idols contestant, known for his vosho moves, will be going up against four other contestants this afternoon.

The community gatherings were organised by a group of supporters from Kagiso and they have vowed to continue for the rest of his participation.

Vuyo Jubasi, who spoke on behalf of the community, said they want to ensure King B gets the support that he deserves in order to be successful in the talent search competition.