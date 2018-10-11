BigStar's album soars into orbit

Summer is approaching and local musicians are already hard at work cooking hits that will help South Africans boogie on the dance floors come the festive season.

One of the artists who was an early bird this season is Tumelo Rakumako, popularly known as BigStar, who released his debut album Me & Mines in August.

Even though his album found itself on top of iTunes on the same day it was released, BigStar brushed aside the achievement saying he was more interested in the message he was spreading rather than runaway sales.

"It's like musicians have forgotten the purpose they serve in the universe. They are focused on everything else but music. The shoes, hair, cars and everything else but the music," he said.

The album's success has been attributed to the fame that his hit single Sgubu, featuring hip-hop star Kwesta, attained.

BigStar said he was fortunate to work with big artists in the music industry on his album. The 12-track album features Kaylo, Rouge, Jay Claude, Kwesta and other artists who he feels are sticking to the South African sound.

The 27-year-old artist used the foundation of winning the first reality music competition show The Vuzu Hustle in 2015 to build his career on. Winning the competition was a culmination of work that started in the early years when he rapped with a group of friends and participated in music competitions.