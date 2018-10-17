Mandla N telling relatable stories

The man behind Lockdown says the series was successful simply because he told the story.

"Being a black man growing up in Soweto, no one can tell our uniquely black stories better than we can," Mandla N says passionately.

The 38-year-old says after years of being fascinated with international series, he felt the need to turn the wheel and produce strictly local with an international appeal.

He was especially fond of Martin Lawrence because he considered himself a comedian. Little did he know his success years later would see him collaborate with one of the Martin comedy show stars, Tichina Arnold, who played Pam.

She featured in the last season of the female prison drama.

Earlier this year, Lockdown, bagged the best achievement in directing award from the SA Film Television Awards (Safta).

His follow up series, Side Dish, a four-part drama series which started on SABC 1 0n August 19, was equally engaging.

It told the story of four married women who head out of town for a girl's weekend away a, "man free" weekend, until one of the women's side dish arrives. The weekend turns into a drunken, sensual mess which ends in tragedy.