Fighting scourge of depression

Depression has left many families without their loved ones, but businesswoman and clinical psychologist Dr Senathi Fisha says her Fishawellness Hospital aims to reduce depression and save lives.

Fisha, 64, from Hartbeespoort, north of Joburg, said she always wanted to be a medical doctor but never anticipated owning a hospital.

She said SA is facing a major depression challenge, the severity of which was only realised after the suicides of Professor Bongani Mayosi from the University of Cape Town, Rhodes University student Khensani Maseko and most recently, Shoki Mokgapa.

Having missed the opportunity to study medicine, Fisha went into nursing. "I always wanted to become a doctor. Unfortunately, due to lack of career guidance, I took subjects unrelated to science.

"I then found an alternative which was studying nursing... and I [later] extended to psychology," she said.

Fisha began her nursing studies in 1975, graduating from Groothoek Hospital in 1981 and getting a job there.