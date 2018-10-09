Why future is looking extra rosy for actress Nomzamo

For the rose that she is, actress Nomzamo Mbatha was celebrated by a leading rose farm when they named one of their blossoms after her on Friday.

Ludwig's Roses, which grows its flowers in Pretoria north, has for years named select roses after prominent South Africans including late former president Nelson Mandela, political activist Albertina Sisulu and Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu.

Mbatha was chosen for the prize for her community outreach work that includes helping young women in reaching for their dreams, as well as for her work in raising awareness about anxiety and depression.

The 28-year-old artist, who earlier this year graduated with an accountancy degree from the University of Cape Town, said looking at all the previous greats that the flowers were named after made her feel extremely honoured.

"I only wanted to help. I didn't grow up with much so I wanted to see young girls and boys do their best and not suffer.