'Mshoza's message is very clear' - Mzansi reacts to muso's claims

Social media was left abuzz on Thursday after musician Mshoza posted a video claiming to be worth more than R500,000.

Mshoza said it's important for the people who ask her out to be aware that she is "expensive".

"Me, just when I am naked, with this body and that's before I wear the bra and the panties, I am worth more than R300,000. That is just my breast, bum, nose. I am worth R500,000 actually, when I think of the nose," said Mshoza.