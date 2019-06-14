'Mshoza's message is very clear' - Mzansi reacts to muso's claims
Social media was left abuzz on Thursday after musician Mshoza posted a video claiming to be worth more than R500,000.
Mshoza said it's important for the people who ask her out to be aware that she is "expensive".
"Me, just when I am naked, with this body and that's before I wear the bra and the panties, I am worth more than R300,000. That is just my breast, bum, nose. I am worth R500,000 actually, when I think of the nose," said Mshoza.
Many of the reactions were hilarious as some said they had lost all "hope" being with the kwaito star. Here is a snapshot of some of the reactions.
Mshoza's message is very clear.. asisheleni ama type wethu.. nothing offensive here. pic.twitter.com/Q37udn0T6F— THE DENIM GUY (@Mxonah_) June 13, 2019
Mshoza reminds me of this queen??♀️?Ehhhhe so?!? pic.twitter.com/mrxUEKThJy— MaKhumalo Khumalo (@_Twoobz) June 13, 2019
Lol imagine cream for 6k just to be white? ?then still hv to give her an allowance just because we dating HELL NO... what is she bringing to the table besides being Mshoza? https://t.co/xbSg1V2Muy— G.S Maku (@gopolang6) June 13, 2019
Bleach us #Mshoza , we are your skin!!! pic.twitter.com/0m77huUsca— Makasana 2.O (@MrVicc_IKL) June 13, 2019
#Mshoza is just advising us that plastic can be recycled in other profitable ways and her idea is worth #500thou. pic.twitter.com/YOV1GAtzpy— TIME CONSTANT (@enthalpytheman) June 13, 2019
Mshoza I know your worth here's my offer pic.twitter.com/CpWzRBOjM5— Baze (@yoboybaze) June 13, 2019
We need a crowdfunding to date Mshoza South Africa pic.twitter.com/EvMU9rYkTJ— Sibonakaliso Mhlongo (@SMhlongoEFF) June 13, 2019