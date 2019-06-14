Entertainment

'Mshoza's message is very clear' - Mzansi reacts to muso's claims

By Unathi Nkanjeni - 14 June 2019 - 07:13
Mshoza leaves social media buzzing after claiming to be worth more than R500,000.
Image: Instagram/Mshoza

Social media was left abuzz on Thursday after musician Mshoza posted a video claiming to be worth more than R500,000.

Mshoza said it's important for the people who ask her out to be aware that she is "expensive".

"Me, just when I am naked, with this body and that's before I wear the bra and the panties, I am worth more than R300,000. That is just my breast, bum, nose. I am worth R500,000 actually, when I think of the nose," said Mshoza.

Many of the reactions were hilarious as some said they had lost all "hope" being with the kwaito star. Here is a snapshot of some of the reactions.

