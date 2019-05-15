Forgiving ANC's corruption makes us guilty of same
Deceitful maneuvering tends to be at the heart of some people's deeds.
There are individuals in the business of deliberately doing bad and inconsiderate stuff knowing their singing of Anita Baker's I Apologise will be given an ear.
Running away with bloody murder neatly stashed in the pocket is a walk in the park for the powerful.
"We are a forgiving people," a Power FM caller recently opined about Africans.
Well, at least most among us are forgiving or unforgiving, depending on our fears and interests. It is partly terror and hand-outs that drive most to keep forgiving the ANC.
Whenever feeling threatened about losing power; the ruling party has often made sure not to lose opportunities to capitalize on our angst. Many in SA remain extremely terrified of apartheid and, by association, the return of "white rule".
It's as if some exclusive and economically powerful whites were not running the show behind the scene already, through the control of some
so-called black leaders.
"Kodwa nibesabani abelungu?" Mfiliseni Magubane's almost quivering voice asks in Mbongeni Ngema's song African Solution.
One of the answers to Magubane's question is that white or European rule of Africa was, and still is, mainly characterised by terrorism, violence, murder, restriction of freedoms, thieving or looting.
So, some South Africans in their fearful state align themselves with the ANC believing it protects them from white's terrorism and exploitation.
Then there are those blacks that worship the ground on which whites step and are just in awe of the European way of life, thinking and conduct.
The latter group is amenable to turning a blind eye to most Europeans or white people's crimes. Most claim ignorance or willfully suffer from amnesia.
The dawn of democracy saw Nelson Mandela leading a crusade of forgiveness.
For some time Mandela's "let's bury the hatchet" campaign worked. Gathered by Sello Chicco Thwala, musicians came together and recorded Peace in Our Land, with Nana Coyote contributing the line: "Forget about the past and build a new nation."
Fast forward to 2019, a Mandela hand-picked Ramaphosa, finding himself fighting a tough election, decided best to fall back on the oldest trick in the book.
Ramaphosa apologised for his role in the murder of mine workers in Marikana and also apologised, on behalf of the ANC, about the rampant corruption that has plagued our body politik. To many, all has been forgiven and filed to gather dust in the cabinets of history.
We are constantly reminded what a dictator the EFF's Julius Malema will be as our president but are hardly cautioned about Ramaphosa's propensity to unleash the police and army if his personal wealth, or those of his cronies are threatened. Yeah, he has cronies too, he is no saint.
As you read this you have probably heeded Ramaphosa's call to forgive the ANC. By that, your finger is stained with blood-like-ink that ensured the party's continued support.
- Bongani Mahlangu is a socio-political commentator on Power FM and editor at www.walozi.africa