Forgiving ANC's corruption makes us guilty of same

Deceitful maneuvering tends to be at the heart of some people's deeds.

There are individuals in the business of deliberately doing bad and inconsiderate stuff knowing their singing of Anita Baker's I Apologise will be given an ear.

Running away with bloody murder neatly stashed in the pocket is a walk in the park for the powerful.

"We are a forgiving people," a Power FM caller recently opined about Africans.

Well, at least most among us are forgiving or unforgiving, depending on our fears and interests. It is partly terror and hand-outs that drive most to keep forgiving the ANC.

Whenever feeling threatened about losing power; the ruling party has often made sure not to lose opportunities to capitalize on our angst. Many in SA remain extremely terrified of apartheid and, by association, the return of "white rule".

It's as if some exclusive and economically powerful whites were not running the show behind the scene already, through the control of some

so-called black leaders.

"Kodwa nibesabani abelungu?" Mfiliseni Magubane's almost quivering voice asks in Mbongeni Ngema's song African Solution.

One of the answers to Magubane's question is that white or European rule of Africa was, and still is, mainly characterised by terrorism, violence, murder, restriction of freedoms, thieving or looting.