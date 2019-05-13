ANC gets confidence nod in Gauteng townships

Residents of some Gauteng townships that were plagued by protests before elections are pinning their hopes on better service delivery after the polls.

The ANC garnered over 70% at most voting stations in Alexandra township.

At the AME Church, the ANC got 77.49% of the votes, 70.35% at Joe Nhlanhla and 5th Avenue, 66.46% at the Methodist Church, and 71.03% at Vasco and 9th Avenue.

The township had seen protests over service delivery a month before the elections.

Residents' grievances were centered around a lack of waste management and the mushrooming of illegal structures.

Thabang Mathibedi, one of the community leaders, said the election results reflected the community's wishes for better service delivery.

"Things will change because we raised our grievances and brought it to the attention of our government even at national level," Mathibedi said.