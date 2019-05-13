ANC is the 'biggest loser' in 2019 elections

Although the ANC once again came out victorious in the national vote and in eight provinces, it remains the biggest loser in these elections.

The ANC lost 19 seats in parliament in the elections, earning 230 seats compared with 249 in the 2014 elections.

Technically, the EFF is the biggest winner, having gained the exact number of seats lost by the ANC. In 2014, the EFF had 25 seats.

The EFF has become the official opposition in three provinces - the North West, Limpopo and Mpumalanga.

This was a clear indication that the EFF was growing after it cemented its position as the country's third-biggest political party.