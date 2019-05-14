ANC NEC recommends seven premiers

ANC Women's League's call that 50% of the premiers of the provinces in which the party governs should be women, will remain just a dream after most of the candidates recommended by the national executive committee are men.

The party last night announced that five of the seven officials recommended to be premiers are men, while two are women.

The ANC is still finalising the nomination of its premier candidate for the North West.

The announcement comes after the party yesterday held a special NEC meeting in Irene to decide the nomination of its premier candidates.

The meeting was the first real test for President Cyril Ramaphosa, who has promised that the party would appoint only credible and competent members to key government positions.

The recommendations sees the retention of Gauteng's premier David Makhura, Oscar Mabuyane of the Eastern Cape, Free State's Sisi Ntombela, Stan Mathabatha of Limpopo, Mpumalanga's Refilwe Mtsweni and Zamani Saul of the Northern Cape.