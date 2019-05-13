Now ANC decides on its premiers

President Cyril Ramaphosa has appealed to ANC members to accept the names of preferred premier candidates the party will consider when leaders meet today.

The ANC's national executive committee will meet to finalise the list of premiers that will take over in the provinces following the party's victory in eight of the nine provinces during elections.

"We are going to appoint our premiers, which is precisely what we are discussing now, and we are saying once the national executive committee has decided let us rally behind the NEC and support the premiers that we are going to appoint throughout the country," said Ramaphosa, addressing ANC supporters who had gathered at Luthuli House in central Joburg yesterday to celebrate the party's success.

His comments come as reports emerged that there was lobbying for some party chairpersons in provinces not to be made premiers to achieve gender parity.

Some ANC members are believed to be in favour of more women premiers being appointed.