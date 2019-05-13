Now ANC decides on its premiers
President Cyril Ramaphosa has appealed to ANC members to accept the names of preferred premier candidates the party will consider when leaders meet today.
The ANC's national executive committee will meet to finalise the list of premiers that will take over in the provinces following the party's victory in eight of the nine provinces during elections.
"We are going to appoint our premiers, which is precisely what we are discussing now, and we are saying once the national executive committee has decided let us rally behind the NEC and support the premiers that we are going to appoint throughout the country," said Ramaphosa, addressing ANC supporters who had gathered at Luthuli House in central Joburg yesterday to celebrate the party's success.
His comments come as reports emerged that there was lobbying for some party chairpersons in provinces not to be made premiers to achieve gender parity.
Some ANC members are believed to be in favour of more women premiers being appointed.
As it stands, all ANC provincial chairs are male, but there are currently female premiers in Free State, Northern Cape and Mpumalanga.
In KwaZulu-Natal, it is understood that Nomusa Dube-Ncube is being touted as a possible premier candidate over provincial chair Sihle Zikalala as part of the gender mix.
In the Northern Cape, chair Zamani Saul might also be overlooked for a premier position for the same reason.
Other provinces where the ANC is looking to shake things up include Limpopo and Mpumalanga (which is yet to hold a conference to elect Deputy President David Mabuza's successor).
In Gauteng, incumbent premier David Makhura, who is also the party's provincial chair, is expected to retain his seat despite some lobbying for his deputy Panyaza Lesufi to take over.
First deputy general secretary of the SACP, Solly Mapaila, said that Makhura was a "reputable leader".
"We don't want to enter into specific details about the names but... I think you could put a cadre like him and compare him with others.
"Is he a man of integrity? Those kind of things have to come to the fore and I can vouch [that] a cadre like Makhura is a cadre that is quite capable," said Mapaila.