ANC must honour unsung comrade who fell in Struggle 60 years ago

Now that the ANC has overwhelmingly won the elections the party under the capable leadership of President Cyril Ramaphosa must make sure it never forgets where it comes from before it embarks on a journey forward.

I am saying this because there is one comrade who was one of the 1955 Rivonia trialists, whose contribution to the Struggle for freedom remains undocumented and unknown.

Even worse, he lies in an unmarked grave in his home village of Phokwane in Sekhukhune district, Limpopo.

His name is Jethro Shakung. During door-to-door campaigning, his family mentioned that the ANC has forgotten about them.