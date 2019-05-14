Election of ANC premiers is flawed

By late last night, the ANC's national executive committee (NEC) was still locked in a meeting to decide on who would be its candidates when the provincial legislatures convene to elect premiers later this month.

Given the fact that the party enjoys absolute majorities in eight of the nine provincial legislatures, it is almost certain that those selected by the NEC meeting would be voted in as the new premiers.

Unlike the DA, which believes in naming its premier candidates before an election is held, the ANC prefers to select its candidate after the results have been announced.

From a party perspective, this may make sense as it avoids the possibility of jostling for the position among its leaders, resulting in divisions and the weakening of the party's election campaign.

However, it is grossly unfair to the voters and goes against the practice in almost all other tiers of government.

If we go into a general election knowing very well who is the party's presidential candidate, and to a local government poll knowing who the councillors are, why not premier candidates?