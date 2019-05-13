Dispute at ANC NEC meeting over premiership of North West

A dispute over who should be the premier of the North West emerged at a special ANC national executive committee meeting on Monday as a proposal that the incumbent premier Job Mokgoro continue in his role was rejected.

The NEC met to discuss who should be the premier in the eight provinces where the ANC got a majority after last week’s elections.

In a statement issued late on Monday, party secretary-general Ace Magashule said talks were still ongoing.

“Pertaining to the North West the premier candidate will be announced in due course following internal engagements,” he said.

Over the weekend, a dispute emerged after ANC structures said the tentative leadership structure headed by two NEC members, Obed Bapela and Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane, could not be in charge of determining who should be premier.