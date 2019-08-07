The mixed legacy of Kwame Nkrumah

Kwame Nkrumah led Ghana to independence in 1957 - the first country in sub-Saharan Africa to achieve this. He's remembered for his unrepentant anticolonial stance and Pan-Africanism, and is regarded as one of Africa's ablest statesmen of the 20th century.

Nkrumah has been ranked among leaders such as Vladimir Lenin, Mahatma Gandhi and Mao Tse-Tsung.

Nkrumah's rise in the anticolonial movement in Ghana, then called the Gold Coast, began in the late 1940s. Before then he had spent almost 15 years in the US and the UK studying.

By the mid-1940s, political activism in the Gold Coast was taking a radical turn. Political agitation had compelled the colonial administration to introduce constitutional reforms that gave Africans a majority of seats on the colonial legislative council.

By 1947, there were only two political organisations: the Gold Coast People's League and the Gold Coast National Party. Both were ineffectual, weighed down by ethnocentric divisions between the Akan and the Ga, and dominated by lawyers and merchants.

In August 1947, the two parties agreed to form one organisation, the United Gold Coast Convention, in the hope that they would lead the struggle for independence by providing a united front that appealed to all Ghanaians.

But the leaders of the new party, all successful professionals and business people, had little time to run the party.

So nobody objected when it was suggested that Nkrumah, who was living in London at the time, be invited to become the party's full-time secretary.