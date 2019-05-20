Moonchild to show the world what she's about
Larger than life musician Moonchild Sanelly is a busy body this winter season as she dips her musical fingers in various festivals and a groundbreaking collective album featuring Mzansi's popular musos.
"Taking over the world is my mission and I'd say, we aren't doing so bad," she said.
Moonchild, whose real name is Seneziwe Twisha, will be at the annual MTN Bushfire Festival taking place from May 24-26 in the Kingdom of eSwatini.
The title of the collective music project by a United Kingdom record label founded by Damon Albarn is titled Egoli.
Fresh from a clothing collaboration shoot in Cape Town, she told Sunday World she was overly excited about her international moves.
The MTN Bushfire is an acclaimed music and arts festival with an Afro-centric focus on African music, culture and the arts.
For Moonchild, this year's kingdom of eSwatini festival will be her first performance and she is looking forward to the experience in her signature skimpy outfits.
"I am super excited. I'm looking forward to experiencing this half naked," she said.
Moonchild highlighted the importance of advancing her craft and her collaboration on Albarn's Africa Express which was recorded in a week last January.
She features in the 18-track album alongside other musicians such as Sho Madjozi, Zola 7, Zolani Mahola and maskandi guitar legend Phuzekhemisi.
"I had a lot of freedom and being with him was like magic," she said about the maskandi icon. "He's chilled and humble," she said.
"I learned how to flow to grime music as I studied the artists who are specialists in their territory," she added.
"Being a part of such a diverse and deep musical project was so dope. You'd just walk into any of the studios packed with great musicians, and make any genre of music - from futuristic rave to ballads, with legendary stars.
"I loved every minute of it, I wrote music till my heart was on fire" she added.
The collective album Egoli will be released on July 12.