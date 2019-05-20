Moonchild to show the world what she's about

Larger than life musician Moonchild Sanelly is a busy body this winter season as she dips her musical fingers in various festivals and a groundbreaking collective album featuring Mzansi's popular musos.

"Taking over the world is my mission and I'd say, we aren't doing so bad," she said.

Moonchild, whose real name is Seneziwe Twisha, will be at the annual MTN Bushfire Festival taking place from May 24-26 in the Kingdom of eSwatini.

The title of the collective music project by a United Kingdom record label founded by Damon Albarn is titled Egoli.

Fresh from a clothing collaboration shoot in Cape Town, she told Sunday World she was overly excited about her international moves.

The MTN Bushfire is an acclaimed music and arts festival with an Afro-centric focus on African music, culture and the arts.

For Moonchild, this year's kingdom of eSwatini festival will be her first performance and she is looking forward to the experience in her signature skimpy outfits.