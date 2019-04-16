WATCH | Moonchild at Coachella is a whole vibe!

When it comes to international flex, few South African artists can level up with Moonchild.

Over the weekend she rocked the stage of Coachella in the US with DJ Diplo and reminded the world why she's a force to be reckoned with.

Moonchild has been living her best life in the US and when a video of her rocking the Coachella stage went viral, Mzansi was proud of your girl.

She performed her hit song iWalki Ye Phara and had the crowd dancing along with her snazzy moves.

The festival-goers got a taste of her self-created genre of 'ghetto punk' and they were there for it.

Moonchild is quite a star on the international scene. She's done the things at SXSW in Houston, Texas, as well as in Spain, where she performed at the Primavera Sound festival.

Just check her out in action!