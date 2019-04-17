When imperfections are perfections

Beauty standards are changing with albinism and vitiligo being the new exotic looks to covet.

Model Refilwe Modiselle was SA's first model to succeed, followed by Thando Hopa who made it onto the cover of Vogue Portugal.

Sanele Xaba also became SA's first male international model. Since Xaba, we've seen others like Simba Gozo walk the ramp, beaming with pride.

Gozo writes on his website that his skin is his armour.

Harlow also made vitiligo trend, when she paved the way for thousands like her to walk the ramp for international fashion houses.

Leleti Khumalo has recently embraced vitiligo, showing it off on the TV drama Imbewu: The Seed.

While Michelle Mosalakae is not the first actress with albinism to grace our screens on Isibaya, she has become a symbol of beauty to many, even bagging a Revlon ambassadorship.

Uzalo has also been inclusive in representation by casting the talented Owethu Zulu and Simphiwe Nxumalo.

Newcomer Tebatso Mashishi made his debut on the local film Matwetwe and spoke previously of how he wasn't considered black enough.

Other famous individuals with albinism around the world include models Shaun Ross, Jeffrey Jewell and Diandra Forrest, as well as dancer and actor Leo Jonah.

Mali's legendary Salif Keita has inspired many to pick up the mic, like rapper Nomnganga, AKA Gxarha, from the Eastern Cape and teen tapper Robdarius Brown or Roben X.

Kgothatso's birthmark sets her apart from the rest