Distinkt: the proudly SA high quality vodka

When Ja Rule sang about Black Vodka back in the 1990s, Sibusiso Sibisi never knew he would become the first 100% black owner of a vodka brand.

He and three friends from Kagiso on the West Rand put their heads together and developed Distinkt. It's been on the market for two years and retails for R250.

"We realised the significant market opportunity for a proudly South African high quality vodka, attractively priced and a premium brand. We are targeting vodka as our entry product into the alcohol industry, because it speaks to a large volume of the population.

"We believe it is time for Africans to consume what is made in Africa," Sibisi says.

