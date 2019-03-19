Distinkt: the proudly SA high quality vodka
When Ja Rule sang about Black Vodka back in the 1990s, Sibusiso Sibisi never knew he would become the first 100% black owner of a vodka brand.
He and three friends from Kagiso on the West Rand put their heads together and developed Distinkt. It's been on the market for two years and retails for R250.
"We realised the significant market opportunity for a proudly South African high quality vodka, attractively priced and a premium brand. We are targeting vodka as our entry product into the alcohol industry, because it speaks to a large volume of the population.
"We believe it is time for Africans to consume what is made in Africa," Sibisi says.
Funnyman tickles palates with moringa gin
Comedian Mashabela Galane has added the magical moringa ingredient to set himself apart in the gin market.
Galane, from Limpopo, explains that he grew up with the moringa plant - used for its medicinal benefits.
"It would be boiled and one would drink it for all types of ailments and also as a vitamin of sorts. I thought why can't one put a spin to it and make it something more relevant and appealing? What's more social than alcohol? He started with adding it to craft beer.
"It seemed to make better business sense to monopolise [capitalise] on the gin revolution under way. Gin is very popular right now. Through many attempts, I then asked Mark Dandoo who has a distillery to assist and we perfected what is now a multi-award-winning Moringa Craft Gin."
There are currently two varieties: The original Moringa Clear and Moringa Pink infused with berries, and it retails at between R300 and R340 at selected Spar Tops and Liquor Cities. He also developed the Moringa app where customers can order and have it delivered.
Actress Khanyi Mbau also added her sexy signature to a gin she calls I Am Khanyi. Its contents is pink and the container looks like a perfume bottle.